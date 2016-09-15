Reader’s Picture of the Week - September 15

By Dave Brown.

Reader Dave Brown photographed the Hebden Bridge Junior Band at the recent Norland Scarecrow Festival.

We love to receive your beautiful pictures of animals, nature and landscapes across Todmorden, Hebden Bridge and the upper Calder Valley. Send your pictures to us by emailing todnews@todmordennews.co.uk or share them via Twitter @TodmordenNews1.

