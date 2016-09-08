Reader’s Picture of the Week - September 8

By Bo Melnyk.

By Bo Melnyk.

0
Have your say

This great picture of a kingfisher was taken by reader Bo Melnyk from the canal bank at Todmorden.

We love to receive your beautiful pictures of animals, nature and landscapes across Todmorden, Hebden Bridge and the upper Calder Valley. Send your pictures to us by emailing todnews@todmordennews.co.uk or share them via Twitter @TodmordenNews1.

Back to the top of the page