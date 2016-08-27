This will be one night to remember

Ralph, a once famous screenwriter is in his seventies and is terminally ill.

He has two final missions. To be reconciled with his son and not to be a burden to his wife Anna as he goes gently into that good night.

He is a man who has always had his own way.

He has taken what he wanted and believed in the power of money. He is charming, cantankerous and rude. Will everything go his way? Well, we’re about to find out as Halifax Thespians bring this play to the stage of Halifax Playhouse from September 6-10 - evening starts are 7.30pm with a Saturday matinee at 2.30pm (tickets from 01422 365998).

A film version of this play is in production in Portugal at the moment starring John Hurt and Charles Dance.

Its creator NJ Crisp began his career as a short story writer in the 1960s and his work was published in stacks of magazines.

He went on to work on some iconic TV series writing scripts for Colditz, The Brothers and Dixon of Dock Green among others.

The play was originally produced professionally by Mark Sinden in 1996 starring Donald Sinden and Nigel Davenport and was critically acclaimed.

The director of this production Jeanne O’Rourke, has assembled an experienced cast including Derek Smith, Penny Wadsworth, Andy Rea, Roxanne Rogers and Judith Hardaker.

