Killer Queen, the number one tribute to Queen, say don’t stop me now as they make a triumphant return to the Victoria Theatre (Oct 1).

The show is now in its 23rd year on the road, rightfully earning the group the title of Queen tribute royalty.

The show recreates the high energy, powerful phenomenon that was Queen live. The group is led by frontman Patrick Myers, whose resemblance to Freddie Mercury has been described as ‘spooky’.

This quality, along with Patrick’s powerful 3 ½ octave tenor range and dynamic stage presence has captivated audiences the world over.

Tickets £20.50 to £22.50 online at www.victoriatheatre.co.uk or from 01422 351158

Have you got something to share on the story? Were you there? What do you think? - Send your pictures, videos or story and we'll publish the best × Continue the story We will rock you Loading ... Add up to 3 photos or 1 videos to the story There's been a problem uploading your files. Please try again. By uploading your file you agree to our Terms and Conditions × Continue the story Sign in to contribute sign in shape the news in your area...