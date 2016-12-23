A delightfully light way to finish off your meal ...

And here to finish the meal is a decorative lemon posset - an ideal light end to your meal.

For this recipe Rachel Berry and Alasdair Nunn - who run RachAls Kitchen, the Halifax based catering company have added a shortbread stack.

We hope you enjoy it.

Ingredients

600ml double cream

200g golden caster sugar

Juice of three lemons

Bunch of lemon thyme

100g caster sugar

6/7 strawberries (stalk off and diced).

How to make

lFor the lemon posset put the cream in a large saucepan with the sugar and gently heat, stirring, until the sugar has melted.

lBring to a gentle simmer and bubble for approx five minutes stirring constantly to ensure the mixture doesn’t stick or boil over.

lTurn off the heat and stir in the lemon juice. Divide between your cups/bowls, cool to room temperature, then cover with cling film and chill for at least three hours or ideally overnight.

lFor the lemon thyme strawberries place the sugar in a pan along with 100ml of water. Dissolve the sugar over a high heat and boil for 2-3 minutes.

lAdd the lemon thyme, remove from the heat and leave to infuse (ideally overnight). Once cooled add the diced strawberries.

For a real treat (well it is Christmas) serve with a delicious shortbread stack.

For the shortbread

125g cold butter (diced)

125g plain flour

65g corn flour

65g golden caster sugar

lTo make the shortbread, heat oven to 160C/140C fan/gas mark 3.

lBlitz the butter and flour(s) together in a food processor until no lumps of butter remain. Then addthe sugar and blitz again, ensuring all the mixture is fully combined.

lTip the mixture onto a large piece of parchment paper, place another piece of parchment on top and roll the mixture out until its approx 5mm thick.

lCut the mixture with a small round cutter, place on tin foil and bake for 25-30 mins until pale brown.

lCool on a rack.

lOnce cooled and when you’re ready to serve make the stacks by piping a small amount of whippedcream onto a biscuit, add a strawberry, a little more cream and top with another biscuit.

lDust with icing sugar.