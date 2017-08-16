Fine and imposing gentleman’s residence

Boasting a separate beautifully converted coach house

This fine and imposing freehold semi-detached gentleman’s residence (circa 1867) is rich in Gothic Revival detail. It benefits from a beautifully converted rear coach house which forms an independent cottage and a large detached three car garage/gym/games room. These homes were built to mirror each other and originally owned by two brothers, who were local solicitors.

Set in a beautiful semi-rural position surrounded by gardens, the residence also has the convenience of Todmorden centre located approximately one mile away and is within a much sought after highly accessible location close to the surrounding West Yorkshire and East Lancashire commercial centres.

The property has been renovated and finished to a very high standard and offers excellent living accommodation to suit a variety of needs.

‘Stoney Royd East’ is ideal for multi-family use with accommodation over four floors and briefly comprises: A pillared Neo-Gothic stone entrance portico, large hallway, drawing room, snug, dining room, kitchen, utility room, rear hallway with access to a study and washroom, stairs to the spacious cellars with potential for development. On the first floor: landing, three bedrooms (one en-suite), family bathroom and stairs to the second floor. To the second floor: bedroom four with an en-suite and a nursery or dressing room.

In addition, there is a semi-detached two-bedroom cottage to the rear providing ideal extended living accommodation.

The property has gardens to three sides with lawned gardens to the front and rear. To the front is the original ornate fountain and pond feature and to the rear adjoining the coach house is an elevated terraced garden. The gardens also extend to the side of the property.

Guide price: £850.000

Address: Stoney Royd East, Todmoren

Agent: www.ryburne.co.uk