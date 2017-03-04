German Oscar entry is a masterful comedy

‘Toni Erdmann’ was hailed as one of the standout films of last year’s Cannes Film Festival where it premiered in Competition (the first German film to debut there in 10 years) and won the Best Film award.

Broad and outrageously funny, it depicts the fraught relationship between a father and daughter.

Winfried is a divorced teacher with a baffling penchant for wacky humour and practical jokes, frequently donning comedy wigs and false teeth.

His daughter Ines – a sleek oil company advisor – is less amused by such jokes but Winfried suspects she is unhappy and so kindly decides to show up at her offices in a new guise: that of ‘Toni Erdmann’.

The highly original and critically acclaimed film has been selected as Germany’s 2017 Oscar entry.

A Hollywood remake of ‘Toni Erdmann’ is being rumoured with Jack Nicholson in the title role.

The film will be shown in German with English subtitles at Square Chapel arts centre, Halifax, on Friday, March 10 at 11am. It has an 18 certificate. Tel: 01422 349422 for more details.