God lives - in Brussels ...

In the amusing religious satire ‘The Brand New Testament’ (15), God is a mean-spirited bully and petty tyrant who lives with hiswith his opinionated young daughter in an apartment block in Brussels.

Director Jaco Van Dormael’s inventive comedy takes a surreal, subversive, and funny look at Biblical themes through a modern and original lens.

Concluding that her cynical father is doing a terrible job, his ten-year-old daughter decides to hack into his computer and rewrite the world. The cast includes Benoit Poelvoorde, Catherine Deneuve and Pili Groyne.

‘The Brand New Testament’ will be screened by Halifax Film Society, as part of its 50th anniversary season, at Halifax Playhouse on Sunday, March 5 at 7.30pm.

Tickets are available on 01422 355990 or halifaxfilm.org.uk