Inspiration from Yorks landscape

The new exhibition at the Harrison Lord Gallery in Brighouse features a stunning mix of paintings by talented local artists responding to the theme “drama”.

Headlined by one of the gallery’s favourite artists Clare Haley, this exhibition brings together a selection of new paintings demonstrating just how inspiring the Yorkshire landscape is to those with an artistic eye.

Clare’s vibrant, impressionistic landscapes evoke the work of Turner and really capture the drama of the hills, the passing storms and the changing light.

She works from a small studio in Holmfirth where she develops the atmospheric content of her paintings through location photography, research of weather and cloud consequences, imagined places and her experience living in an area of such raw beauty.

“Landscape is surely the most supreme of art subjects,” said Clare.

“There is a sense of drama in the all-embracing flood of light that envelops a scene and the spectator too.

“Nature is always with us and indeed it is within us.”

Steven Lord, gallery owner says of Clare’s work “Clare is positively in a league of her own.

“Her superb depictions of Yorkshire’s majestic landscapes as they respond to the elements immediately brings the work of the great Turner to mind”

Standing alongside Clare’s is the work of 6 other local artists.

New to the gallery is Francesca Roberts from Wetherby who is showing the Pennines in a softer style whilst the work of Thirsk artist Robin Puplett continues the dramatic theme.

Halifax artist Paul Dene Marlor is well known to many in the area and last year won the “Artist of the Year Award”.

His new work dispenses with colour and instead focusses on the Pennine light to maximum dramatic effect.

Beautiful new original pieces from Derbyshire artist Pauline Rignall depict the drama of colour in still life studies and landscapes whilst Peter Dworok’s depictions of the vast atmospheric emptiness of the upper Pennines are well worth viewing in person.

His palette of muted colours evokes a deep rooted charm yet still presents a contemporary take on landscape art.

In contrast to this is new work from Australian born artist Mark Sofilas.

His use of strong, contrasting colour brings drama to his paintings of the Yorkshire coast.

The gallery will also have new work from Cheryl Roberts and Matt Turner

The exhibition opens on March 18 and will run for four weeks. It is free to enter. For more information visit www.harrisonlord.co.uk or call 01484 722462..