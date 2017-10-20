New Yorkshire Sculpture Park exhibition is Sheer Folly

The largest solo exhibition to date by artist, illustrator and printmaker Ed Kluz is being presented by Yorkshire Sculpture Park next month.

Sheer Folly – Fanciful Buildings of Britain celebrates the eccentric, uncanny and overlooked follies, temples and towers that dot the British landscape.

Featuring original paper collages, scraper boards and prints, the exhibition takes inspiration from fantastical and fanciful buildings across the UK, including the artist’s native North Yorkshire and the Sculpture Park’s 500-acre, 18th-century parkland.

A limited-edition print, exclusive to the Park, features the lost Belle Vista tower which once stood in the grounds of Bretton Hall, now home to YSP.

Kluz’s work explores contemporary perceptions of the past through the reimagining of historic landscapes, buildings and objects.

The ideas of early Romanticism, the Picturesque movement and antiquarian representations of topography and architecture underpin his approach to image making.

Vibrant, meticulous and sometimes dark aspects of Kluz’s work reflect the many different characters and styles of British architecture over the last 500 years.

Kluz was born in 1980 and grew up in Swaledale, North Yorkshire.

He studied fine art at the Winchester School of Art and in Sheer Folly – Fanciful Buildings of Britain, the artist depicts a varied collection of some of the most intriguing oddities, often hidden and forgotten, within the folly genre.

Celebrated and familiar buildings also feature, including a series of six prints directly inspired by The Landmark Trust properties.

All the works are available to buy, along with an exclusive range of merchandise for YSP shop including a silk scarf, tote bag, mugs and side plate.

The artist will deliver a two-day paper collage workshop and take part in an in-conversation event with architectural historian Olivia Horsfall Turner, the author of The Lost House Revisited, the first book devoted to Kluz’s work, which is published by Merrell this month.

Sheer Folly is at Yorkshire Sculpture Park from November 11-February 25.