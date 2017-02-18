Newsies come into Vue

A recording of the Broadway hit stage version of Disney’s Newsies - a musical depicting the real life 1899 newsboy strike in New York - will be shown at Halifax’s Vue cinema on Sunday (February 19, 4.30pm).

Based on the 1992 film, the fan following for Newsies became a phenomenon over the years since its release on home video. It is Disney’s single most requested title to be adapted for the stage. It tells the tale of newsboy Jack Kelly, a charismatic and rebellious leader of a group of “newsies” who dreams of a life far from the hardship of the streets.

When publishing titans Joseph Pulitzer and William Randolph Hearst raise distribution prices at the newsboys’ expense, Jack rallies his army of newsies to strike.

This big screen outing brings the spectacle of a Broadway show to local cinemas nationwide.