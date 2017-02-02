Plans are already underway for the Hebden Bridge Open Weekend

Planning is already underway for the popular Hebden Bridge Open Studios event.

This year the event will take place on between July 7 to 9 as part of the Hebden Bridge Open Weekend.

The Open Studios weekend is a great opportunity to visit local artists and craftspeople in Hebden Bridge, Todmorden, Heptonstall, Old Town and Mytholmroyd and last year over 90 artists welcomed visitors into their studios and workshops.

Recently the event has joined forces with the Arts Festival Open Gardens team to create a dedicated weekend in the Calder Valley for both art lovers and horticultural fans.

Artists from the town and the surrounding Upper Calder Valley are invited to take part in this regular fixture on the Hebden Bridge cultural calendar.

The event’s organising group is keen for even more artists to take part this year and encourage anyone interested to submit an application form.

For more information and application forms visit www.hebdenbridgeopenstudios.org and the closing date for applications is February 20.