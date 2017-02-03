Playing dangerous games

Nominated for seven Oscars, ‘Dangerous Liaisons’ garnered critical acclaim for its stunning performances by Glenn Close, John Malkovich and Michelle Pfeiffer, its cinematography, costume design and Christopher Hampton’s screenplay.

Directed by Stephen Frears, the 1988 film also had supporting roles for Peter Capaldi and the young Keanu Reeves and Uma Thurman.

As part of its 50th anniversary season, Halifax Film Society will screen ‘Dangerous Liaisons’ on Sunday, February 5 at 7.30pm.

Based on the 18th century French novel, the film tells the story of the dangerous games of seduction played by the Marquise de Merteuil and the Vicomte de Valmont. But things unravel when the cynical Vicomte falls in love with one of his would-be conquests.

Tickets are on the door or from 01422 355990.