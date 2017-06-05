Runway 2017 winner Ellie cruises through her first shoot

There was nobody more surprised than Ellie Smith when she was announced as the winner of Runway 2017.

By her own admission Ellie, a student from Brighouse who turned 17 just days after the competition, only entered to get experience.

Ellie Smith-Miss Runway 2017

“I was just overwhelmed when my name was read out, it was like I was dreaming. Completely mad, “ said the former pupil of Brighouse High School who is now studying travel and tourism at Huddersfield New College hoping for a career aboard a cruise ship.

Part of her prize was a fashion photoshoot with a Courier photographer, modelling the latest lines from Harveys department store - co-sponsors of Runway.

And you’ll agree she did a very good job.

“I was a little nervous before we started but once we had done a couple of changes of clothes I really enjoyed myself,” said Ellie.

She was photographed by Charles Round at locations around Dean Clough mills including the water garden outside 53 Degrees North and both outside and in Ricci’s Tapas and Cicchetti restaurant.

“Ellie was a natural,” said Charles. “She got over her nerves very quickly and was easy to work with. I think that comes across in the photographs.”

Runway 2017, which was also sponsored by Morton-Gledhill The Fashion Team, saw seven girls, with limited or no experience, model ranges of Spring and Summer clothes on a catwalk in the women’s fashion department at Harveys.

Ellie’s prize, which was presented to her by 2016 winner Natasha Maude and 2015 winner Chloe Lockley-Middleton - a contestant in this year’s Britain’s Next Top Model TV series - also included a £250 voucher to spend at Harveys and an introduction to modelling course with Bernadette Gledhill of the Morton-Gledhill agency.