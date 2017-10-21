TV Choice: Five of the best shows this week

What to watch or record from the schedules this week. . .

Robot Wars, BBC Two, Sunday, 8pm

Marvel's Inhumans

Dara Ó Briain and Angela Scanlon are back with the most thrilling series of Robot Wars yet. The new series features an all-new format, that includes Robot Redemption, and the biggest battle in Robot Wars History, the Ten Robot Rumble to determine a wildcard spot in the final.

Marvel’s Inhumans, Sky 1& NOW TV, Wednesday, 9pm

Get ready for some spectacular Marvel action as the Inhuman Royal Family and their super-sized squabbles burst on to Sky 1. Thought you had family problems? Think again. This lot are a super dysfunctional household where a shouting match could obliterate a planet!

Piers Morgan’s Life Stories, ITV, Monday, 9pm

Kim Cattrall on Piers Morgan's Life Stories.

Hollywood actress Kim Cattrall talks to Piers Morgan about her life and career in the first programme of the new series. In this candid interview, Kim talks about moving from Liverpool to Canada as a baby and then leaving for New York as a teenager to pursue a career as an actress.

Elizabeth I’s Secret Agents, BBC Two, Monday, 9pm

Get ready for some spectacular Marvel action as the Inhuman Royal Family and their super-sized squabbles burst on to Sky 1. Thought you had family problems? Think again. This lot are a super dysfunctional household where a shouting match could obliterate a planet!

Our Girl, BBC One, Tuesday, 9pm

History comes to life in Elizabeth I's Secret Agents.

Georgie (Michelle Keegan) is reeling that Elvis is back in her life and concerned for the safety of Tara but does her best to concentrate on the mission in Afghanistan. Arriving in Kabul they are greeted by Captain James’ old friend, Captain Azizi, to assist them as they try to track down Omar.