TV Highlights AND TRAILER: Sick Note and Motherland

Sick Note, Tuesday, Sky 1 & NOW TV, 10pm

Rupert Grint of Harry Potter fame and Nick Frost team up for this Sky Original Production – a brilliantly dark comedy about a lie that spirals out of control.

Loveable loser Daniel Glass (Grint) is about to lose his girlfriend, home and job. But when he’s diagnosed with a terminal illness his life is turned around – everyone is there for him, even his horrible boss Kenny West (Don Johnson).

The only problem is he’s been misdiagnosed by the incompetent Dr Glennis (Nick Frost) – he’s actually, to quote Dr Glennis, “as fit as a fisherman”, but he is convinced by his desperate doctor to hide the mishap from colleagues, friends and family in a lie that just keeps getting bigger.

As Daniel and Dr Glennis attempt to fake the symptoms of Daniel’s illness, Kenny West decides to exploit the situation and make Daniel the public face of We Cover Insurance, thrusting him into the limelight and forcing the lie out into the public sphere. All the while, luckless Daniel and his oafish doctor find themselves dealing with the aftermath of a terrible accident when

Daniel’s best friend Ash (Tolu Ogunmefun) overhears Daniel’s secret.

Motherland: Pictured are: Anne (Philippa Dunne), Liz (Diane Morgan), Julia (Anna Maxwell-Martin), Kevin (Paul Ready) and Amanda (Lucy Punch).

Star Rupert said: “The scripts are really clever and funny, and it’s a very fresh idea. I hadn’t read anything in a long time that had made me laugh out loud like this. Dark things have always appealed to me. I don’t know why – perhaps I have a bit of a sick sense of humour!”

Motherland, BBC Two, Tuesday, 10pm

Episode one of BBC Two comedy series Motherland, piloted last year as part of the landmark sitcom season.

Motherland isn’t the public face of motherhood, it’s unromanticised parenting: competition, cafes full of kids, dog-poo bags standing in as replacement lunchboxes...

In episode one Julia moves out of her comfort zone and reluctantly invites the entire class to her kid’s birthday party.

With her Mum still refusing to help out she relies on Liz’s party hacks and Kevin’s entertaining skills.

And anyway, she organises events for a living, this will be a breeze!

Motherland is written by Graham Linehan (Count Arthur Strong, Father Ted), Sharon Horgan (Catastrophe, Pulling), Helen Linehan and Holly Walsh (Dead Boss).