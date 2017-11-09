TV Highlights: Howards End and Peaky Blinders PLUS TRAILER

Howards End, Sunday, BBC One, 9pm

Hayley Atwell and Matthew Macfadyen star in this new adaptation of E M Forster’s classic novel.

Academy Award® nominated screenwriter and playwright Kenneth Lonergan (Manchester by the Sea, Gangs of New York) brings the beloved novel from the page to the screen in his first television adaptation.

Spring 1907 in England. Margaret Schlegel (Atwell) is at home with her overbearing Aunt Juley (Tracey Ullman) and her hypochondriac brother Tibby when she receives a letter from her younger sister Helen, who is visiting the Wilcox family at their country house, Howards End.

On hearing that Helen has fallen for the youngest Wilcox son, Paul, Aunt Juley is swiftly dispatched to Howards End to represent the Schlegel family - slightly prematurely as the engagement does not come to pass.

Leaving the social awkwardness of the Wilcox encounter behind them, the Schlegels attend a concert in London with visiting German relatives. During the performance Helen strikes up conversation with Leonard Bast, a struggling young bank clerk, and accidentally leaves the concert with his umbrella. On discovering the mix-up Margaret gives her card to Bast and implores him to stay for tea with them at their Wickham Place home, but he quickly becomes uncomfortable in their company and leaves.

First of four episodes.

Peaky Blinders, Wednesday, BBC2, 9pm

Has Tommy Shelby finally met his match? Steven Knight’s acclaimed Birmingham saga reaches new levels of intensity in its action-packed fourth series.

December 1925. Tommy Shelby OBE (Cillian Murphy) has acquired unprecedented legitimacy. The former gangster is also a man alone, estranged from his family and focussed only on business.

But when he receives a mysterious letter on Christmas Eve, Tommy realises that the Shelbys are in danger of annihilation. As the enemy closes in, Tommy flees his country house and returns to the only safe place he knows: Small Heath, Birmingham, the slum where he grew up.

Peaky Blinders is back.

Facing a more determined and sophisticated threat than ever before, the Shelby family must find a way to put differences aside, work together, take up arm and fight for survival.

Featuring a spectacular cast that includes Helen McCrory (Skyfall), Paul Anderson (The Revenant), Aidan Gillen (Game Of Thrones), Adrien Brody (The Grand Budapest Hotel) and Tom Hardy (Mad Max: Fury Road), Peaky Blinders is back - with a vengeance.