Barbecue time and heat is on

Spare ribs with sauerkraut simmered in Moor Ale
(Serves 4)
Time: 50 minutes (15 minutes (preparation) + 35 minutes (cooking))
Ingredients
75g butter
800g spare ribs
Salt
Black pepper
1 onion (chopped)
300ml Little Valley Brewery’s Moor Ale
1tbsp soft brown sugar
800g sauerkraut
Method
lMelt the butter in a pan and fry the spare ribs on both sides until brown
lSprinkle both sides with salt and black pepper
lAdd chopped onion and glaze the onions whilst stirring
lAdd the Moor Ale and let it simmer
lLoosen any deposit from the bottom of the pan and add the soft brown sugar
lLet the dish cook, reduce heat and add the lid on
Simmer for 15 minutes
lCover the meat with the sauerkraut and simmer for another 20 minutes. Add salt and black pepper if required
Serve with potato croquettes and a glass of the remaining Moor Ale
For more information about Little Valley Brewery visit www.littlevalleybrewery.co.uk or follow Little Valley on Twitter at @littlevalleyale.
Almost Done!
Registering with Todmorden News means you're ok with our terms and conditions.