Cast your eyes on this dish ...

We have been asked to provide this recipe by Harj Sunda of Fartown Opticians, Huddersfield to help promote the importance of eye health during National Eye Health Week which runs from September 19-25.

Harj kindly provided us with the relevant healthy ingredients for the dish and with the addition of the pesto dressing we came up with what we hope is a tasty and heathy plate of food.

For further information on eye health go to visionmatters.org.uk

Pan Seared Salmon with Asparagus, Greens & Pesto Dressing (Serves 2)

Salmon Dish

2 skin on salmon fillets

2 large potatoes

1 broccoli

1 small bag of spinach

1 small bag of kale

1 packet of asparagus

Pesto Dressing

50g pine nuts

80g basil

50g parmesan

150ml olive oil

2 garlic clove

Lemon

How to Make

lThe pesto for this dish can be made well in advance by heating a dry frying pan over a low heat and heating the pine nuts until they are golden brown. Put the pine nuts into a food processor with the basil, parmesan, olive oil and garlic cloves and blitz until smooth. Season with salt and pepper and a squeeze of lemon.

lThe rest of the dish can then be brought together by firstly making the mash, cooking your vegetables and then cooking the salmon in a preheated, lightly oiled frying pan. Do this by placing the salmon in the frying pan, skin side down cooking the salmon for approx. 3-4 minutes on a medium high heat.

lOnce cooked turn off the heat, sprinkle with salt and pepper and hold in the hot pan while you drain the vegetables and finish off the mash (we mixed broccoli through ours).

lFinally bring the dish together by placing the well drained kale and spinach mix in the centre of the plate (reserve a little bit for later). Place the mash on top of the kale & spinach then place the salmon on the mash and then place the asparagus on the salmon. Dress with the pesto and a squeeze of lemon.

lPlace any unused pesto into a jar and cover with a little extra oil, then seal and store in the fridge. It will keep in a fridge for up to two weeks in a clean and sterilised jar.