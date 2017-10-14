Here’s a recipe for some classy chocolate macaroons from Darren Parkinson head chef at the Shibden Mill Inn near Halifax.

Ingredients

110g ground almonds

240g icing sugar

15g cocoa powder

140g egg whites

70g caster sugar

How to make

lPlace the almonds, icing sugar and cocoa in a food processor, and pulse.

lDo this around 10 times, or until all the ingredients are mixed well together.

lPlace the egg whites and caster sugar in the bowl of a mixer fitted with a whisk and whisk for 2 minutes at a low speed. Increase to a medium speed for 2 minutes followed by a high speed for 2 minutes. The whisked egg whites should form a clump in the middle of the whisk. Remove the egg whites from the whisk and detach the bowl from the mixer before adding the almonds, icing sugar and cocoa.

lFold the dry ingredients into the whisked egg whites. Fill a piping bag with half the mixture,

lTo pipe the macaroons, hold the piping tip at an angle to the baking tray and pipe circles about 3cm in diameter.

lGrab the sides of the baking tray and tap it on a hard surface 3 to 4 times to remove air bubbles. Refill the piping bag and pipe and tap the second tray of macaroons.

lRest the macaroons for 30 minutes before baking, or until the macaroons are not sticky or tacky to touch. While the macaroons are resting preheat the oven to 150c and cook for 15 minutes, then turn the tray around and bake for another 15 minutes.

lRemove from oven and leave to cool for 30 minutes before removing from tray.

lFill with chocolate cream, fresh fruit or any sort of puree.