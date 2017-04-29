Everybody loves a muffin

Now that Easter is a couple of weeks behind us and the memory of all those eggs is in the distant past I think it’s time to talk chocolate again, writes Alasdair Nunn of RachAls Kitchen Ltd, the Halifax catering company.

With their deep, rich chocolate flavour and indulgent dark chocolate chunks who doesn’t love a freshly baked muffin?

They are a chocolate lovers dream and the beauty of these muffins is that they can be made very easily and be ready to eat in no time at all.

This is a classically simple chocolate muffin recipe which should make perfectly soft and rich muffins every time.

And I can guarantee you that they will be a hit with all your friends and family.

Using deep muffin cases this recipe will make 12 muffins with your lovely treats being ready in less than an hour.

We suggest you serve them cold with a cup of tea or warm (place in the microwave for approximately 20 seconds) and drizzle with a little custard or serve with a scoop of ice cream...

Perfect!

Ingredients

250g self raising flour

25g cocoa powder

2tsp baking powder

175g caster sugar

175ml milk

2 beaten eggs (large)

100ml sunflower oil

75g dark chocolate chunks

1-2 tsp vanilla extract

Method

lPreheat your oven to 175’C/Gas Mark 4/350F and line a 12 hole deep muffin tray with paper muffin cases.

lSift together the flour, cocoa and baking powder and then stir in the sugar.

lAdd the remaining ingredients and mix lightly together ensuring all the wet ingredients are well incorporated.

lSpoon the mixture into the prepared cases and bake for approximately 20 minutes or until springy to the touch.

lCool for 10 mins and then transfer to a wire rack and leave to cool.