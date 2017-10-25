Good Times:A night in Mexico at Lightcliffe Golf Club

It was a lively night in the bar last Tuesday at Lightcliffe Golf Club as the ladies section took part in a Mexican evening.

Mexican classic fajitas were on the menu along with a tequila cocktails and a Piñatas to break open.

“It was, as expected, a good evening enjoyed by all the 21 ladies present, and after the successful night the ladies will be holding another evening in the near future,” said Andrew Holmes, committee member.

Rastrick Bowling & Social Club

At the Rastrick Bowling and Social Club this Sunday they are hosting a Children’s Halloween Party 2-4pm.

Its priced at £2 per child, fancy dress is optional and there will be games and spooky prizes to be won.

Sun Inn, Rastrick

This week at the Sun Inn, Rastrick, they have Fish Friday with two for the price of one on fish and chips.On Saturday it is two for the price of one on gin all day. They also have two for the price of one on roast dinners between 12 and 2pm.

The Barge

Tonight (Thursday) at The Barge it is jam night. On Friday, The Surge will be on stage followed on Saturday evening by the popular Vagabond plus a Halloween party and they will be showing the Anthony Joshua boxing fight. On Sunday they have Sons of Robin performing.

Miller Bar

Tonight (Thursday) at The Millers Bar they have their monthly quiz night starting from 8pm and priced at £1.50 per player. Then on Saturday night they have live music from 415 starting at 8.30pm.

Brighouse Sports and Social Club

Tickets are on sale at the Brighouse Sports and Social Club and Just Books in Brighouse town centre for the club’s annual Bonfire extravaganza night.

Jeremy’s

On Friday night at Jeremy’s they have live music from Suzie and the Groove. On Saturday evening they are holding a Halloween party and Bootylicious will be performing. On Sunday Aiden Roper will entertain at 4pm.

Tickets are now also on sale for New Year’s Eve at Jeremy’s and they are going quick!

Norths SK at Coach House

Former wine bar and restaurant Milry’s was taken over within the last year by Norths SK who also have a sandwich shop and bakery on Commercial Street, and I have had news this week that the Norths SK situated at the coach house has unfortunately shut down. Let’s hope its not long before they either re-open or the tidy little venue can be opened as a new venture!

The Greyhound

The once popular Greyhound at Rastrick still remains shut and is plastered with boards asking for people to enquire about running the pub. Lets hope its not another public house that the village of Rastrick loses permanently.

However, there is good news as the former Ritz Ballroom,is re-opening as Venue 73. Workers have been getting the dance hall ready that has been `home’ to hundreds of thousands in the past few years as a nightclub and then ballroom, but not, a bingo hall that has crept into recent press releases.