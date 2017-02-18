Half term carnival time

There will be a carnival atmosphere during half term week at Orange Box young people’s centre (for those over 11).

Half Term at Orange Box organiser Jamie Eagleton says: “We came up with the Carnival idea as it is Rio Carnival on the 24th and Mardi Gras in New Orleans four days later.”

Free activities will run from Monday, February 20 to Thursday 23 from 2pm to 4pm and on Friday, February 24 from 2pm – 9pm.

Make your own Carnival mask, play Caribbean music, cook some Mardi Gras treats and finish it off with a Carnival party. For lots more detail and timings go to the Orange Box website http://orangeboxhalifax.org/event-details.asp?NID=77