How good does your food look?

Eateries from across Yorkshire now have less than one week left to enter this year’s Food Porn Awards and join the likes of Ricci’s Tapas and Cicchetti in Halifax, Ibérica in Leeds, Marco Pierre White’s New York Italian in Sheffield and Norse in Harrogate, to be in with a chance of winning.

Celebrating the region’s best-looking food, the awards close for entries on November 13, with restaurants, bars, pubs and eateries encouraged to submit images of their most tantalising dishes to be in with a chance of winning the coveted 2017 award.

The Food Porn Awards has extended its search to Yorkshire and will tap into the region’s reputation as a foodie hotspot, following its successful launch to the North West last year.

Phil Marshall, STM managing director and curator of the Food Porn Awards, said: “Both sides of the Pennines have really embraced the Food Porn trend and used the competition as an opportunity to showcase their culinary credentials.

“The quality of entries we received last year was outstanding and judging by the selection we’ve already received from Yorkshire’s restaurants, this year’s awards will be even better.”

For more information on the awards and how to enter, including full terms and conditions, please visit www.foodpornawards.co.uk