Meet the artist who swapped a guitar for a paintbrush

Heart Gallery in Hebden Bridge is holding a meet the artist event with Bradford-born artist Danny Abrahams this Sunday (July 2) between 12pm and 4pm.

Danny is influenced by the local beauty of the northern landscape as well as from his many travels when he was writing songs and playing guitar in the rock band ‘The Hoover Dams’.

His love of music meant he gigged at venues all over the UK, appeared on TV and found moderate success with the band until they split in 2010. Danny soon found he needed to fill his days with something different and instantly fell in love with art after his girlfriend bought him his first set of paints. This has now become the focal point of Danny’s life filling the void that has been left by no longer playing music in a band.

Danny prefers to work with oils on board as this favours his ability to capture the many moods of the landscape and the magical ‘skyscapes’ that have become his signature style over the last few years.

Now a permanent artist at the gallery, Danny will be proudly showcasing his latest collection of original oil paintings.

For more information, visit www.heartgallery.co.uk.