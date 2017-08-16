Meet the makers at Heart Gallery exhibition

Fifteen designer makers are showcasing their work over the summer at Design Factory’s latest exhibition at Heart Gallery in Hebden Bridge.

The exhibition entitled ‘Emerge’ runs until 8th October 2017 and features up-and-coming craft and design talent from Design Factory’s Emerge level of membership.

A ‘Meet the Maker’ day will be held on Sunday (August 20) from 12pm to 5pm. Visitors can find out more about the inspiration and processes behind the work in the exhibition and meet most of the makers taking part.

Hayley Banks, Programme Manager at Design Factory explains: “Emerge provides our members with the perfect opportunity to gain valuable exhibition experience and to launch their innovative and high quality artworks. There is a wealth of talent on display in this exhibition and we have high hopes for our craft and design stars of the future.”

Alison Bartram, owner of Heart Gallery, said: “This fabulous exhibition features works in a range of craft disciplines including jewellery, textiles and ceramics. Visit the exhibition for the ideal opportunity to treat yourself or purchase the perfect gift.

"We want to encourage people to shop small and shop independent and spread the joy of beautiful, handmade products and that’s why we don’t have a selling website preferring people to visit us in beautiful Hebden Bridge.”