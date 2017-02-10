100 years of making music

Described by composer Sir Peter Maxwell Davies as a ‘unique cultural asset’, Grimethorpe Colliery Band celebrates its centenary year with a performance at Morley Town Hall on Saturday, February 11.

Under the baton of Ian Shires, the band will perform a varied programme of music including John Williams’ popular theme from ‘Indiana Jones’, Freddie Mercury’s ‘Bohemian Rhapsody’ and ‘Bring Him Home’ from ‘Les Miserables’ as well as a selection of tunes associated with the Rat Pack.

Ian Shires started playing the cornet aged eight and has held principal positions with Brighouse and Rastrick Band and Black Dyke. He has been with Grimethorpe Colliery, four times National Champion Brass Band of Great Britain, for 11 years.

The concert starts at 7.30pm and tickets are available from 0113 376 0318.