A night of spectacular Russian symphonies

One of the world’s leading orchestras, the St Petersburg Philharmonic, will perform a spectacular concert of Russian music at Leeds Town Hall on Saturday, January 28.

Under the baton of veteran conductor Yuri Temirkanov, the orchestra will perform Khachaturian’s suite ‘Spartacus’ and Rachmaninov’s ‘Rhapsody on a Theme of Paganini’ featuring the award-winning pianist Nikolai Lugansky.

Formed in 1882, the St Petersburg Philharmonic is Russia’s oldest symphony orchestra and first began under the name “Imperial Music Choir”.

Yuri Temirkanov has been at the helm since 1988 and continues to tour with the ensemble.

In 2003 he was named Italy’s Conductor of the Year and was awarded the Abbiati Prize for Best Conductor in 2003 and 2007.

The concert starts at 7.30pm and tickets from £12.50 to £33.50 are available from the box office on 0113 376 0318.