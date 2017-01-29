A stunning collection of Creedence hits

Between 1968 and 1972 Creedence Clearwater Revival was one of the most successful bands in the history of American music.

Led by John Fogerty, the band had a string of hits including the memorable ‘Proud Mary’, ‘Bad Moon Rising’, ‘Have you ever seen the Rain’ and ‘Up around the Bend’.

The band’s Southern rock style, with songs about the Mississippi river and life on the bayou, won them legions of fans and saw them performing at the 1969 Woodstock Festival. Lead singer and songwriter John Fogerty is still performing to packed houses.

Five-piece tribute band The Creedence Collection will recreate the sounds of their musical heroes when they make a return visit to Halifax Playhouse on Saturday, February 18 at 7.30pm.

The band has been praised for keeping Fogerty’s music alive and for putting on a great live show. Members play a wide range of instruments including electric and acoustic guitars, pedal steel guitar, mandolin, keyboards, and electric fiddle supported by drums and bass.

For tickets contact the box office on 01422 365998.