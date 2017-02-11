A sunny afternoon for Ryan

Music lovers will remember the brilliant performances by Calderdale star Ryan O’Donnell and the cast of Sunny Afternoon at Brighouse Arts Festival.

The one-off show came in between performances of the award-winning musical, which is about Ray Davies and The Kinks at Bradford’s Alhambra Theatre last year.

If you decided just to go to the Brighouse performance now is your chance to see the musical in full.

Ryan, a former pupil of Rishworth School, Calderdale College and Actors Workshop plays the lead role of genius pop star Ray Davies sweeping the audience through the highs and lows of the band and such mega-hits as Lola, title song Sunny Afternoon, Waterloo Sunset and You Really Got Me Going.

Sunny Afternoon is the recipient of four awards at the 2015 Olivier Awards including Best New Musical and Outstanding Achievement in Music for Ray Davies. Alongside Ryan is Mark Newnham as Dave Davies, Garmon Rhys as bassist Pete Quaife and Andrew Gallo as drummer Mick Avory.

Sunny Afternoon tells the story of the early life of Ray Davies and the rise to stardom of The Kinks.

The Kinks exploded onto the 60s music scene with a raw energetic new sound that rocked a nation.

But how did that happen, where exactly did they come from and what happened next?

The show runs from Tuesday February 28 to Saturday March 4. Tickets are from £18 to £43.50 from 01274 432000 or bradford-theatres.co.uk