Acclaimed folk duo are back at the Trades Club

Following two hugely acclaimed albums with brother Olly Knight, Marry Waterson’s more recent collaboration with well-respected singer-songwriter/guitarist David A.Jaycock has already produced critically acclaimed ‘Two Wolves’ on the One Little Indian label in 2017.

Now Marry and David are heading back to the Trades Club in Hebden Bridge to showcase their latest music on Thursday, February 23 (Tickets on 01422 845265).

Daughter of Lal Waterson (from legendary English Folk group The Watersons) Marry’s music is steeped in the English tradition, but it is all original and has attracted some incredible previous acclaim.

Her music has had recent airtime on BBC Radio 2 and BBC6 Music, and her previous record was nominated for a BBC Radio 2 Folk Award. She’s appeared live in session on the BBC Radio 2 Folk Show previously and also been a guest on Woman’s Hour.