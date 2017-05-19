Bernard’s been making them laugh for 45 years

Bernard Wrigley has delighted audiences for more than 45 years delivering seriously daft songs, meaty traditional pieces, humorous monologues as well as an acting part or two.

You may remember him from years back as Barry Clegg, the man who loved and lost Lisa Dingle in Emmerdale.

He was also in three episodes of Dinner Ladies and took the part of Dodgy Eric in Phoenix Nights with Peter Kay, where he sold a mechanical bucking bronco to the club (with disastrous results).

Radio listeners will have heard Bernard’s contributions to the ‘Mark & Lard’ programme on BBC Radio 1, and then the Mark Radcliffe prog on Radio 2.

Bernard’s giving a small and intimate gig in the foyer area of Todmorden Hippodrome this Friday (May 19, 7.30pm). It is his third visit to the Hippodrome and the audience is promised a unique blend of songs, stories, silliness and guitar playing.