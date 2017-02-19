Formidable female voices for folk season

Formidable female voices will be taking to the stage at the Lawrence Batley Theatre, Huddersfield, this spring as part of the venue’s folk season.

Performing first to celebrate International Women’s Day on Saturday March 4 will be Coven, made of some of British folk’s finest and most forthright female acts.

Taking part will be home-grown duo O’Hooley and Tidow, who met and live in Huddersfield, and are known for their exquisite harmonies, BBC Radio 2 Folk Award finalists Lady Maisery and Leicester singer-songwriter Grace Petrie.

On March 23 contemporary folk and acoustic duo Gilmore and Roberts make a return visit with their astounding musicianship and trademark harmonies. The two musicians met at Leeds College of Music.

The final performance of the season will be from enduring folk partnership Kathryn Roberts and Sean Lakeman. Winners of the ‘best duo’ award at the BBC Radio 2 Folk Awards 2013 and 2016, the couple will be at the LBT on May 4.

All three shows start at 8pm and tickets are at the box office on 01484 430528.