Gleaming machines bring splash of colour

After a damp start to the day, the sun came out and it got even brighter with the whirr of brightly coloured scooters heading for Todrophenia 2017 at Todmorden Cricket Club last Saturday.
Organised by Mystery Tours Scooter Club, an afternoon of music, stalls and the chance to look at some superb machines, many of them customised, was taken by those who attended and packed the club for some live music.
Many rode in through Walsden and Todmorden town centre to the cricket field, where the main event ran until evening with extra events on at town centre pubs into the night. One of the bands, Standing In For Joe, posted on Facebook: “Top afternoon at Todrophenia 2017, thanks to everyone that turned up, even the sun came out and joined in which was nice.”
