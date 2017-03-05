He is one of the most iconic and prolific British musicians of all time in any genre, let alone that which has given him the title of ‘The Godfather of the Blues’.

Now, having amassed over 60 albums in a career that has spanned six decades, the legendary John Mayall, will embark on a massive UK tour which arrives at the Victoria Theatre on Wednesday, November 15 (For tickets call 01422 351158).

The guitarist, singer and organist rose to fame in the early 1960s UK Blues revolution with the formation of his band John Mayall and the Bluesbreakers, who featured a cast of legendary members such as Eric Clapton, Mick Taylor, Peter Green, and Mick Fleetwood in different line-ups of the group.