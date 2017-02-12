For more than a decade Ben Portsmouth has built a reputation as one of the best Elvis tributes in the world.

He sounds like the King of Rock ‘n’ Roll, he moves like him and he looks like him too! In August 2012 Ben made history when he won the Elvis Presley Enterprises ‘Ultimate Elvis Tribute Artist Contest’ which took place in Memphis, Tennessee crowning him the ‘Worldwide Ultimate Elvis Tribute Act’. He’s the only artist from outside the USA to ever win this prestigious title.

So it’s now or never, dust off those blue suede shoes and get ready to be all shook up.

lThe show is at the Victoria Theatre, Halifax (March 9). Tickets from box office on 01422 351158.