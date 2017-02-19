It’s time to bring back Mr Blue Sky

Top tribute band The ELO Experience celebrates 40 years of ELO’s ‘Out of the Blue’ album on a magical musical journey through time.

With a sensational string section, stunning light show and projections, the ELO Experience accurately recreate the songs and sounds of one of the most successful bands of all time.

This year, the band pays tribute to the Out of the Blue album and plays songs from ELO’s 2016 album ‘Alone in the Universe’ and other hit albums.

The show celebrates the legacy of Jeff Lynne and ELO, who between 1972 and 1986 achieved more UK and US Top 40 hits than any other group.

Those memorable songs including ‘Evil Woman’, ‘Living Thing’ and ‘Mr Blue Sky’ became the soundtrack of many people’s lives.

ELO’s resurgence in 2016, with a new album and sell-out tour, shows their influence is still felt.

It is also shown in the fact that the ELO Experience have been playing for over 10 years, and audiences continue to love this enchanting live show.

‘This band shows great style and professionalism. A tribute that’s jam-packed with musical talent, the lead singer is a dead-ringer for Lynne and his musical entourage provides an ELO tour de force’, said Derek Smith of The Stage newspaper.

lVictoria Theatre, March 3. Tickets 01422 351158.