New star of country music

Cale Tyson is a singer and songwriter from Nashville, Tennessee and according to Bob Harris, a young man that’s going places.

‘This year’s major breakthrough artist,” he said on his Radio 2 show.

Born in a small town in Texas, Cale was raised in Fort Worth, the home of Townes Van Zandt and the place where he first heard the classic country sounds that have inspired and enriched his gentle, melancholy, and undeniably whiskey-soaked sound.

And you can judge for yourselves when Cale’s tour brings him to the Trades Club, Hebden Bridge on Wednesday, May 31 (doors 8pm). Tickets £12 and £15 from 01422 845265 or by going online at www.thetradesclub.com where there’s the chance for a sneak preview of his work.

With a nostalgic heart and an ear for melodies from long ago, Tyson’s debut Introducing is a beautiful collection of songs that continue the legacy of some of the legendary songwriters whose music he first heard as a child.

Think of Gram Parsons, Guy Clark and Willie Nelson, to name but a few.

Recorded in Nashville, Introducing features some of the town’s finest players including guitarist Kenny Vaughan (Marty Stuart), keyboard player Tyson Rogers (Don Williams), John McTigue on drums and Mike Rinne (Caitlin Rose and Andrew Combs) on bass.

Careless Soul is the follow up and was recorded in Muscle Shoals, Alabama at the legendary Fame Studios.

It’s a country soul record, recorded in the heart of soul music history.

The album includes classic themes from love-found to love-lost to who-am-I-and-what-am-I-doing-here.The record was produced by Michael Rinne, who currently plays bass with Emmylou Harris and Rodney Crowell.

Jeremy Fetzer (Steelism, Andrew Combs) played lead guitar, Pete Lindberg played rhythm guitar, Brett Resnick played pedal steel, Skylar Wilson (Caitlin Rose) played keys, David Hood (from Fame house band The Swampers) played bass, Jon Radford (Steelism, Lilly Hiatt) played drums, and Jordan Lehning composed all the strings and horns arrangements.

The end result is at once a loving tribute to the great country songwriters that have come before him and also a persuasive plea to those who might think that country music’s best days have been and gone.

As long as Cale Tyson has a say in it, the best days might yet be still to come.