Police band at Minster

The big band sound will echo round the historic walls of Halifax Minster this weekend, when West Yorkshire Police Band perform in concert.

The lively event will have music to suit everyone’s tastes from traditional classics such as Hebridean Lullaby to more modern pieces such as music from the hit TV series Game of Thrones.

Proceeds from the concert on Saturday, May 20, at 7.30pm will benefit the Forget-Me-Not Hospice for Children, the Police Treatment Centre charity which provides intensive treatment to thousands of injured and ill police officers every year, as well as families of those killed and injured in the Westminster terrorist attack.

Tickets are £5 (£3 for concessions) from the Minster shop (10am- 4pm), from the Minster office on 01422 355436, or on the door.