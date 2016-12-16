Ritz gig is plain sailing for Rod lookalike Garry

Garry Pease not only looks like but sounds his hero Rod Stewart.

And his brilliant tribute act, The Rod Stewart Experience has had plaudits wherever he’s gone.

Garry who has met the gravel-voiced Scotsman while filming on the Loose Women show arrives at The Ritz, Brighouse this Sunday (December 18, tickets £15 from www.liveattheritz.com)for what should be a knockout show.

Billed as the UK and Europe’s number one tribute to Rod, Garry produces an all action, non-stop show breezing through his back catalogue from early Faces numbers right up to the Old American Songbook.

And somewhere in between he’ll be tackling all Rod’s old favourites from Handbags & Gladrags to This Old Heart of Mine and Maggie May to You’re In My Heart with a touch Sailing, The First Cut Is The Deepest and Da Ya Think I’m Sexy? thrown in for good measure.

“Garry is an exceptional act,” said Ritz owner Glenn Smith. “Everybody loved him the last time he was here so we hope they’ll turn out to see him again. And he’ll have a full band backing him.”