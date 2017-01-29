Still smokin’

Legendary 1970s rock group Smokie are celebrating over five decades in music with a show at the Victoria Theatre Halifax on Friday, February 17, 7:30pm.

Smokie, originally hailed from Bradford and have been performing since the 1960s. But their greatest success came in the 1970s with six UK Top 10 singles. Their biggest hits include ‘If You Think You Know How To Love Me’, ‘It’s Your Life’, ‘Oh Carol’ and ‘Living Next Door to Alice’.

The band has been touring extensively across the UK and Europe since then, with their success story continuing to flourish.

Tickets for this show are available from £28.50. They can be bought on 01422 351158 or www.victoriatheatre.co.uk