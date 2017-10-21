Their images may have altered over time but the music is still brilliant ...

After touring for the last few years focused on stripping his influential catalogue of hits back to their acoustic forms, Midge Ure is ready to build them right back up again, as he embarks on a huge UK tour with a new show that takes influence from the forward-thinking pop music with which he originally made his name.

Ure will perform his most loved hits such as ‘If I Was’, which went to No.1 in the UK Singles Charts ‘Fade To Grey’, and, of course, ‘Vienna’, which was recently voted by BBC Radio 2 listeners as the greatest ever track to reach No.2 in the charts and by listeners of Absolute 80s Radio as the song of the decade.

Midge with Band Electronica will infuse these songs with the fresh sound of modern synthesisers to create a unique and atmospheric experience.

The collaborative tour, which will also feature special guest opening acts Altered Images - fronted by Clare Grogan and famed for their hits ‘Happy Birthday’, and ‘Don’t Talk to Me About Love’, and The Christians, who will be celebrating the 30th anniversary of the release of their eponymously titled debut album.

They recently released their new album “Sings & Strings” on October 6.

On the concept of the tour, Midge said: “I want to revisit some material that I’ve not really been able to perform with the recent acoustic line up, so you can expect to hear songs that haven’t been aired for a while as well as the classics and a couple of surprises!

“I’ve really enjoyed touring with a band and now I want to expand back to a four piece and return to a more electronic based format.” Celebrating their 30th Anniversary as a band with this tour, Gary Christian said: “We were thrilled to be invited on this tour with Midge Ure and Altered Images.

“ It’s our 30th anniversary and we thought what a great way to spend 30 dates in and around the UK belting out our hits Harvest for the World, Ideal World, and many more in the company of this lot ... can’t wait to see you guys on the road!”

On performing on the tour, Clare Grogan of Altered Images said: “It’s been quite some time since I’ve toured so it’s going to be a very special event in my calendar this year - especially as I’m getting to share a stage with the equally mighty Midge Ure and The Christians.

“We are going to have beautiful music, fun, and in my case maybe some tears and we’ll be taking the whole audience with us.”

Having performed in various bands throughout the mid-late 1970s, Midge Ure rose to fame producing and creating the New-Romantic Synth-Rock sounds of bands such as Visage and Ultravox, before embarking on a successful solo career – all whilst writing film music, directing videos for other artists, and co-organising Band Aid and Live Aid.

Now, Midge Ure’s Band Electronica, The Christians and Altered Images featuring Clare Grogan are set to travel the length and breadth of the UK with these concert performances which will prove to be much more than just an 80s experience.

Midge Ure, The Christians and Altered Images are at the Victoria Theatre on October 31.