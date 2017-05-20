They’re magic

The 10th anniversary season at Wainsgate Chapel kicks off on Sunday, May 21 with acoustic music from the quirky Manchester trio The Magic Beans.

Drawing influences from folk, jazz and world music, The Magic Beans are singer/songwriter Zoe Kyoti, bassist Matt Owens and acoustic guitarist Uli Elbracht.

The band’s music includes rootsy originals and fun-filled covers. Both Zoe and Matt have performed in Hebden Bridge on previous occasions.

The concert at Wainsgate Chapel, Old Town, starts at 3pm.

Tickets at £10/£8/£3 are available on the door.