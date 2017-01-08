Top gigs signed for Independent Week

Hebden Bridge Trades Club is backing Independent Venue Week 2017 with gigs from Sheffield Crooner Richard Hawley, American songwriter Cass McCombs, hotly tipped punk rockers Cabbage and the return of indie supergroup Moonlandingz.

Independent Venue Week is a UK wide weeklong celebration of small music venues like the Trades and is a thank you from the bands to all the people that run and work in them, writes Paul Clarke.

It is a coup to book Richard Hawley for two intimate acoustic gigs at the 200 capacity venue. The last time he toured he filled the 10,000 plus seat Motorpoint Arena in his home town.

Trades Club entertainment manager Mal Campbell said: “We’ve been after Richard for some time, but he decided to play during this special week as a way of saying thank you to us for all our hard work.

“When the first gig sold out in ten minutes I asked Richard if he would come the next night and he said yes, but I was shocked when tickets for that event went in a record two minutes.”

Independent Venue Week is supported by Arts Council England, and this year the national Ambassador is Charlatans frontman Tim Burgess, who did a one off book reading at the Trades to raise money for people who lost everything in the Boxing Day floods.

Other acts playing the Trades are American singer/songwriter Cass McCombs on Wednesday, January 25. Critics say his latest record, ‘Mangy Love’ ventures into realms of experimental soul, twisted psychedelia, and straight-up rock.

The following night sees Manchester post-punk rockers Cabbage who are tipped to make a massive breakthrough in 2017 on the back of some incendiary live shows take the stage.

On Friday, January 27 The Trades has teamed up with respected music website The Quietius to welcome back The Moonlandingz. Comprising members of the Fat White Family and The Eccentronic Research Council, the band have played the Trades twice before and both chaotic but brilliant shows are now the stuff of legend.

Celebrations end with Richard Hawley’s sold out gigs on Saturday 28 and Sunday 29 January. Tickets for Independent Venue Week gigs are available from www.thetradesclub.com or 01442 845265.

lOn January 14 (8pm to 1.30am) the Trades Club hosts a George Michael and Wham Open Mic Night as a tribute to the late singer/songwriter. There will also be DJs and dancing. Entry is by donation with profits going to Todmorden Food Drop In. To add your name to the list of performers contact MC Sarah Courtney via http://thetradesclub.com/events/open-mic-2.