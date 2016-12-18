Top jazz man in Leeds

Bassist and composer Dave Manington is one of the mainstays of the London jazz scene, a founder member of the Loop Collective, and has played with many of the pre-eminent jazz musicians in the UK and Europe.

Dave Manington’s Riff Raff is his current project.

This dynamic ensemble of young musicians has developed organically over the last decade and features the highly acclaimed vocalist Brigitte Beraha (Kenny Wheeler, Henry Lowther, L.J.O.), pianist Ivo Neame (Phronesis, Marius Neset), saxophonist Tomas Challenger (Red Snapper, Fofoulah), guitarist Rob Updegraff (Eska, Ala Ni, Zigaboo Modeliste) and drummer Tim Giles (Iain Ballamy, Stan Sulzmann, Kenny Wheeler, Art Farmer).

He’ll be heading to Priestley Centre in Bradford and Seven Arts Leeds next month on January 6 and 8. Go to www.davemanington.com.