Top pianists’ recital will help fund festivals of the future ...

Hard on the heels of the 5th annual Hebden Bridge Piano Festival in April, comes a spectacular fundraising Gala Piano Recital which is intended to help provide some financial security for programming yet more exciting and adventurous Festivals in 2018 and beyond.

The concert at Square Chapel in Halifax is given by two Festival favourites both at the height of their respective careers.

Internationally acclaimed performers Noriko Ogawa and the Festival’s patron Kathryn Stott headlined at the 2014 Festival and they return on June 10 for a wonderful recital of two-piano music by Mozart and Rachmaninov and solo piano works by Brahms, Liszt, Fauré, Debussy and Ravel.

Kathryn Stott is recognised throughout the world as one of Britain’s most versatile and imaginative musicians, and among today’s most engaging pianists.

She has appeared on major international concert platforms in recitals and concerto performances and is in great demand for a wide variety of chamber music alliances, playing with some of the world’s leading instrumentalists including a 30-year association with cellist Yo-Yo Ma.

Since achieving her first great success at Leeds International Piano Competition, Noriko Ogawa has worked with leading orchestras and conductors, such as as Dutoit, Vänskä, Slatkin and Otaka.

She is also renowned as a recitalist and chamber musician, performing regularly with artists such as Evelyn Glennie, Martin Roscoe and Peter Donohoe and of course Kathryn Stott who has been her duetting partner since 2001.

The organisers suggest you might like to dress to impress for this glamorous evening which starts at 6.30pm with a prosecco and canapés reception in Square Chapel’s new Copper Auditorium.

There’ll be an exclusive opportunity look round the magnificent new extension to Square Chapel and to discover what’s planned to take place there after its official opening in September. The concert itself will start at around 8pm.

“It’s going to be a glorious evening and I hope everyone will want to come along wearing their glad rags.” said Dave Nelson, Artistic Director of the Piano Festival.

“We have two of the finest pianists in the UK performing some extraordinary music for two pianos and we’re so grateful to them for their generosity in agreeing to help the Festival in this exciting endeavour.”

For the many Festival regulars who live in and around Hebden Bridge, there will be the option of travelling on a vintage double decker bus which will take concert goers via a scenic route from Hebden Bridge Town Hall to the concert and back.

Tickets for the whole evening cost £30 and are on sale in person and online from Square Chapel (01422 349422). They can also be bought at the reception desk in Hebden Bridge Town Hall. There’s much more information about the gala performance and how to book bus tickets at www.hebdenbridgepianofestival.com