Two superb ensembles make one great concert

Two of Yorkshire’s finest musical ensembles will be joining forces at Huddersfield Town Hall in a few weeks time for a Brass and Voice Spectacular.

Shortly after their return from the European Brass Band Championships, the number one brass band in England, The Brighouse & Rastrick Band, will be joined on stage with the equally fantastic Colne Valley Male Voice Choir.

A partnership that has grown throughout recent history, the two ensembles will be providing an evening of top quality musical entertainment, at top quality prices ranging from £8.00-£17.00.

Tickets can be bought in person from Kirklees Outlets, Huddersfield and Holmfirth Tourist Information Centres/Libraries, Dewsbury and Cleckheaton Town Halls or can be bought by contacting 01484 225755 / 223200 or online at 01484 225755 / 223200 or online at www.kirkleestownhalls.co.uk