When Julie comes around

Sometimes it can take years to find your calling.

Not so, for wanderer Julie Byrne; whose power of lyrical expression and melodic nous seems inborn.

Julie’s second album Not Even Happiness has taken time to evolve but has now been released by Todmorden-based label Basin Rock.

And, fittingly New York-based Julie fits in a gig during her UK tour in the town at the Golden Lion on Saturday, May 27.

Advanced tickets £6 from www.skiddle.com or on the door on the night. The doors will open at 7.30pm.