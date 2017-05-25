When Julie comes around

Sometimes it can take years to find your calling.
Not so, for wanderer Julie Byrne; whose power of lyrical expression and melodic nous seems inborn.
Julie’s second album Not Even Happiness has taken time to evolve but has now been released by Todmorden-based label Basin Rock.
And, fittingly New York-based Julie fits in a gig during her UK tour in the town at the Golden Lion on Saturday, May 27.
Advanced tickets £6 from www.skiddle.com or on the door on the night. The doors will open at 7.30pm.
