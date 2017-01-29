Wherever they lay their hats is home

Four iconic artists from the 1980s will spin back the clock bringing the era of big hair, big shoulder pads and big noise back to life.

The new 80s Invasion line-up features Paul Young - one of the most popular solo artists from the era, legendary pop punk princess Toyah, Liverpool’s finest guitar duo China Crisis and for the first time performing in the UK in over 25 years, flying in especially from the USA, the gorgeously talented Martika!

The tour takes in 15 dates starting at Leicester’s De Montfort Hall and culminating on March 19 at Liverpool’s Philharmonic.

Two days before that (March 17) it arrives at Huddersfield Town Hall.

Everyone will remember PAUL YOUNG who famously was the first voice to be heard on the smash hit Band Aid charity single Do They Know It’s Christmas? back in 1984.

Young made his name with brilliant hits like the No 1 single ‘Wherever I Lay My Hat (That’s My Home)’, top 10 ‘Love Of The Common People’ and No2 hit ‘Every Time You Go Away’

MARTIKA – the US pop singer-songwriter and actress made an immediate impact on our shores with the No 5 hit ‘Toy Soldiers’ released in 1989.

Other hits followed that included ‘I Feel The Earth Move’, ‘More Than You Know’, Love Thy Will Be Done’ (written by Prince) and ‘Martika’s Kitchen’.

TOYAH - has had a highly successful and incredibly diverse career with major hit records and many prestigious stage and screen roles to her credit that have made her one of Britain’s biggest household names.

She has had 15 top 40 singles, four gold and platinum albums, made over 10 feature films and appeared in over 30 stage plays.

Her hits include ‘It’s A Mystery’ (No 4), ‘I Want To Be Free’ (No8) and ‘Thunder In The Mountains’ (No4). In 1982 she won the Best Female Singer in the then Rock & Pop Awards (now the Brits).

She also appeared in the cult classic ‘Quadrophenia’ alongside Phil Daniels and Ray Winstone, based loosely on the life of The Who.

CHINA CRISIS – Liverpool based new wave synth pop duo features Gary Daly and Eddie Lundon who started to work together at the age of 18.

The release of “African and White” became China Crisis’ first hit in the UK, reaching No. 45, Their second album, “Working With Fire and Steel” – Possible Pop Songs Volume Two, was released in November 1983. The album was a Top 20 success in the UK and China Crisis spent 1984 and 1985 marking their biggest chart run.

For tickets go to www.tdpromo.com orwww.tickets.kirklees.gov.uk

Alternatively call or 01484 225755.