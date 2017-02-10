New Heart Gallery exhibition to welcome Spring

A Hebden Bridge art gallery is bringing in Spring with a new exhibition.

Heart Gallery with launch their Flora & Fauna exhibition this Sunday (February 12) from 12pm to 5pm.

The exhibition, which runs from February 12 until April 30, will showcase work by local and UK based designers, makers and artists who have created work with a natural theme.

It will include an eclectic mix of work in different disciplines including ceramics, jewellery, glass, digital imagery, papercuts, felt, collage, watercolours and surface pattern design all specifically picked by Heart Gallery.

The gallery is excited to showcase the talents of local artists including Hebden Bridge based jeweller Toby Cotterill.

One of his pieces at the exhibition is an articulated silver caterpillar sitting on a mushroom to celebrate the 150th anniversary of Alice in Wonderland.

Toby recently completed the Crafts Council Hothouse 6 programme.The programme supports talented new makers at the start of their career.

Toby said: “Hothouse has been amazing for me. It has given clarity and focus to my practice, helping me to define goals and take positive action.

“The program was underpinned with lots of basic business support, cash flow forecasts, planning and marketing- but more than that, it has empowered me to cultivate a Vision of what I want to make, and where I want to be in the future.

“It feels great to be supported by the Crafts Council, and to have access to a network of ambitious, like-minded makers”.

As well as his Alice in Wonderland piece, Heart Gallery will also showcase Toby’s studs, necklaces and rings at their exhibition.

Flora & Fauna will run from February 12 to April 30.